Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Homers in loss

Cain went 1-for-5 with a home run in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Cain hit a leadoff solo home run off Taylor Clarke in the third inning to extend the Brewers' lead to 3-1, but unfortunately they came up short in the end. Despite battling through injuries throughout the season, the veteran outfielder is hitting a respectable .249/.311/.366 with seven home runs, 52 runs scored, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

