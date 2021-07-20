Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Cain (hamstring) will need to stockpile more at-bats during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville before he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Cain hasn't experienced any setbacks with his strained right hamstring since beginning the rehab assignment July 8, but he'll need more time to fully ramp up and get his timing back at the plate after having been shut down since early June with the injury. The veteran has gone 3-for-18 over his first six rehab outings, and he played his first nine-inning game in the outfield in his most recent start Sunday. Cain sounds like he could be an option to rejoin the Brewers this weekend if he remains setback-free over his next couple of rehab games.