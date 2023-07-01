Bush was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday.

Bush was acquired from the Rangers at last year's trade deadline but stumbled to a 4.30 ERA down the stretch. His numbers fell off a cliff this season, with his ERA spiking to 9.58 as his strikeout rate plunged to 20.8 percent and his walk rate jumped to 12.5 percent. He allowed five home runs in 10.1 innings of work. His downturn in performance is paired with a big drop in velocity, with his fastball sitting at 94.8 mph after averaging 97.4 mph last season. That may make him an unappealing option on waivers despite his past success.