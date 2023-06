The Brewers reinstated Bush (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bush had been shelved for nearly two months with right shoulder tendinitis but will now return to the Brewers' bullpen, forcing Trevor Megill back to Triple-A Nashville. The 37-year-old reliever made six appearances during his rehab assignment, throwing five innings while giving up one unearned run and striking out six batters.