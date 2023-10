Bush wasn't included on the Rangers' roster for the ALCS against the Astros, which begins Sunday night in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

The veteran right-hander didn't take the mound in the first two rounds of the playoffs for Texas, and he's off the roster for championship series. Max Scherzer (shoulder) and Jon Gray (forearm) have been added to the roster, taking the spots of Bush and Brock Burke.