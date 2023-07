Bush signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday.

It's a homecoming for Bush, who spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Rangers before being traded to the Brewers at last year's deadline. Bush was released by Milwaukee following a 9.58 ERA and a decline in velocity, but he'll hope to get back on track in a familiar organization. The 37-year-old has been assigned to Double-A Frisco for now.