The Brewers optioned Miller to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Miller was moved off the 28-man active roster to clear room for third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson, who was called up from Nashville after joining the Brewers on a minor-league deal less than two weeks earlier. The Brewers brought Miller back from Triple-A as one of their September call-ups, but he logged just four plate appearances in total during his latest stint with the big club.