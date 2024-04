The Brewers recalled Miller from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

With Christian Yelich (back) headed for the IL, Miller will come up from the minors to give the Brewers an additional bench piece that is capable fielding numerous positions. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a strong start at Triple-A, slashing .353/.414/.451 through 58 plate appearances, though his stint in Milwaukee will likely come to an end once Yelich comes off the injured list.