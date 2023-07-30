Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Miller had been filling in as the Brewers' everyday first baseman in place of the injured Rowdy Tellez (finger), but he appears to have lost his grasp on that role after Milwaukee acquired Carlos Santana on Thursday. With Santana in the fold and recent Triple-A Nashville call-up Abraham Toro also picking more work in the infield, Miller has become the odd man out of the lineup. Miller will hit the bench for the fourth game in a row and looks poised to serve as more of a utility man moving forward.