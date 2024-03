The Brewers optioned Miller to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Miller moved between the majors and minors with the Brewers last season and had a .674 OPS in 90 big-league games. Barring some infield injuries for Milwaukee late in camp, the 27-year-old will open 2024 at Nashville, where he had a .283/.336/.472 slash line last year.