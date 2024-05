Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Kansas City.

Hoskins provided the Brewers first run of the game, leading off the second inning with a solo home run. The long ball was matched by Joey Ortiz, who immediately followed suit and hit a home run as the next batter after Hoskins. Even with Tuesday's long ball, Hoskins is batting 4-for-27 (.148) in his last eight games.