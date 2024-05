The Brewers placed Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Hoskins tweaked his hamstring while running to first base during Monday's game against Pittsburgh and had to come out of the game. He'll now miss at least the next 10 days because of his injury, likely spelling more reps at first base for Jake Bauers and Owen Miller, the latter who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.