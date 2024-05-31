The Brewers reinstated Hoskins (hamstring) from the injured list Friday.

Hoskins has been on the injured list since he strained his right hamstring during a game against Pittsburgh on May 13. He was originally expected to come off the IL during Milwaukee's upcoming road series in Philadelphia, but the slugging first baseman will instead return a few days early without playing in any rehab games. Hoskins should immediately return to a near-everyday role for the Brewers, though he may see more action as a DH as he gets his hamstring used to playing in games again. Owen Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.