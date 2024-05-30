Hoskins (hamstring) could be activated as soon as this weekend's series versus the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins has ramped up his running in recent days and is nearly ready to play in games. It's possible the Brewers will ask him to play a few rehab games with Single-A Wisconsin this weekend, and it that happens, it would set Hoskins up for a return Monday at his old stomping grounds in Milwaukee. Hoskins has missed the last two weeks of action with a right hamstring strain.