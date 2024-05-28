Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Hoskins (hamstring) ran on the field and is progressing in his running program, and it's possible the first baseman returns from the injured list early next week in Philadelphia, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 31-year-old landed on the shelf May 14 with a strained right hamstring, and he's now ramping up his rehab work after a brief shutdown period. A return for the Phillies series is likely an enticing target for Hoskins, considering he'd spent his entire MLB career in Philadelphia before signing with the Brewers in January.