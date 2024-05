Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Hoskins increased Milwaukee's lead to three runs in the bottom of the first with a two-run shot off Sonny Gray, giving the first baseman his eighth home run of the season. He's also homered in back-to-back games now, though Hoskins is still batting just .154 for the month and hasn't recorded multiple hits since April 26 against the Yankees.