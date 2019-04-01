Brewers' Taylor Williams: Not currently in mix for saves
Williams threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Williams pitched the eighth inning Sunday with the Brewers trailing 4-3, and he kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard in a game his club later won. It appeared late in the spring that Williams could be in the mix for saves early on with fellow relievers Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) sidelined, but that has not transpired, as Williams worked the sixth inning in a tie game in his first appearance before entering with the Brewers behind on the scoreboard in his second. Williams allowed a home run and a single to the first two batters he faced this season, but he has only allowed one batter to reach base -- via a walk -- over the seven batters that have stepped in against him since.
