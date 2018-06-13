Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives in four against Cubs

Shaw went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Shaw slashed two two-run doubles off starter Tyler Chatwood in Tuesday's contest, once in the first inning and again in the third. Shaw now has 17 doubles to go along with 14 home runs and a .251/.345/.506 hitting line. The 28-year-old's 43 RBI rank third among MLB third basemen, while his 37 runs tie him for fourth at the position.