Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives in four against Cubs
Shaw went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
Shaw slashed two two-run doubles off starter Tyler Chatwood in Tuesday's contest, once in the first inning and again in the third. Shaw now has 17 doubles to go along with 14 home runs and a .251/.345/.506 hitting line. The 28-year-old's 43 RBI rank third among MLB third basemen, while his 37 runs tie him for fourth at the position.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Big night capped by walkoff walk Friday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Notches 12th homer Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Hits 10th homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart