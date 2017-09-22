Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Outrighted to Triple-A
Rivera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, Jim Goulart of Brewerfan.net reports.
While there weren't any teams willing to use a 40-man roster spot on Rivera, he will likely generate some interest as a minor-league free agent this offseason. He'll likely never be much of a contributor on offense, but his defensive versatility carries real-life value at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Sent packing to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Recalled from Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Optioned by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Competing for utility job•
-
Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Recalled from Colorado Springs•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...