Play

Rivera cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, Jim Goulart of Brewerfan.net reports.

While there weren't any teams willing to use a 40-man roster spot on Rivera, he will likely generate some interest as a minor-league free agent this offseason. He'll likely never be much of a contributor on offense, but his defensive versatility carries real-life value at the Triple-A level.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast