Mitchell was released by the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell spent summer camp and the beginning of the season at the team's alternate training site, but he'll now be in search of a new organization once again. The right-hander made 36 appearances (12 starts) with the Yankees and Padres over the past two seasons, recording a 5.54 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
