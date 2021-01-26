Mitchell agreed Tuesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell spent 2020 in the White Sox's 60-man roster pool, but he never received a promotion from the alternate training site before being released in late August. The 29-year-old lefty -- whose last MLB action came in 2018 -- appears likely to begin the 2021 campaign in the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
