Baragar (forearm) was released by the Guardians on Friday.
Bargar has been on the minor-league injured list since late June due to a forearm issue and had struggled to a 6.54 ERA in 31.2 innings with Triple-A Columbus when healthy. The 29-year-old left-hander will look to latch on with a new organization.
