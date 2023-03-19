Baragar was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander signed with Cleveland as a non-roster invitee in December and gave up three earned runs over 4.1 innings during spring training. Baragar had a 2.78 ERA across 49 outings for the Giants between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, but he had a 35:17 K:BB and didn't see the majors last season.

More News