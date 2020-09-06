Miller (shoulder), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, pitched a clean seventh inning during a win over the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Manager Mike Shildt found a relatively soft landing spot for Miller's return, and the veteran southpaw was able to successfully close out the 5-1 victory on an efficient 13 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes. Miller now has three straight scoreless appearances, and he's blanked the opposition in six of his last seven trips to the mound overall.