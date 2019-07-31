Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bags 11th save
Martinez picked up the save against the Cubs on Tuesday, throwing 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner to close out the Cardinals' 2-1 victory. He recorded three strikeouts.
Martinez has been erratic at times since assuming the closer role, but he's settled down of late, as he's yielded just one earned run over his last five appearances, recording four saves over that time to give him 11 on the season in 13 opportunities. The solid run is an encouraging sign he's growing into the role, but he does remain a trade candidate that the Cardinals could wind up dealing before the deadline.
