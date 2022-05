Martinez was released by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez signed with Boston on a minor-league deal in early May, and he's been let go after surrendering 10 runs across his first two appearances with Triple-A Worcester. The veteran right-hander finished 2021 with a 6.23 ERA over 82.1 innings, and he'll need to prove himself in the minors before receiving another big-league opportunity, assuming there's another team willing to take a flier on him.