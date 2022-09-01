Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Martinez accepted an 85-game suspension, retroactive to June 19, for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Out of baseball since being released from his minor-league deal with the Red Sox in mid-May, Martinez had recently finished serving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Since his latest ban is retroactive to June 19, the 30-year-old Martinez should be eligible to compete again at the beginning of the 2023 season, but the nature of his latest ban in addition to his stark downturn in performance on the mound over the past few years makes it unlikely that he'll get another opportunity in affiliated ball.