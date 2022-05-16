Martinez (thumb) was cleared to make his Triple-A Pawtucket debut May 8 and has thus far appeared in two starts for the affiliate, giving up 10 earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Martinez signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox earlier in May shortly after he was released by the Giants without having made an appearance for the organization. The 30-year-old was brought along slowly by the Giants in spring training after his 2021 campaign was cut short by a thumb ligament injury that required surgery, but he's ostensibly healthy now. Martinez's previous track record of success in the majors makes him more intriguing than the typical veteran minor-league arm, but he'll need to deliver better results over a prolonged period before the Red Sox give him a look in the big-league rotation or bullpen.