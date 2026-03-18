Martinez announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Martinez had spent the previous three seasons pitching in the Mexican League, but prior to that, the 34-year-old righty enjoyed a productive nine-year run in the majors with the Cardinals. A two-time All-Star selection, Martinez retires with a lifetime 62-52 record and 31 saves to go with a 3.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 274 appearances (139 starts).