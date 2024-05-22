The Cardinals recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis and designated him as the 27th man for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Because the Orioles and Cardinals resumed Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday, both teams were allotted a 27th man for the contest that was initially scheduled for Wednesday. Roycroft will provide the Cardinals with a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series finale but will likely be returned to Memphis immediately following the game.