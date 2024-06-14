Roycroft (1-0) allowed a hit but didn't given up a run over two-thirds of an inning, earning the win Thursday over the Pirates.

Roycroft gave up four runs over six innings during his first stint on the Cardinals' roster, but he's been much better the second time around. He's on a 5.1-inning scoreless streak over his last five appearances, allowing just three hits with a 6:0 K:BB in that span. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 11.1 innings overall while serving in a low-leverage role. Roycroft has been steady, but he's at risk of losing his place in the majors soon, as Giovanny Gallegos (shoulder) and Riley O'Brien (forearm) are on rehab assignments while Nick Robertson (elbow) has resumed mound work within the last week.