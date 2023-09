Hjerpe (elbow) was activated from High-A Peoria's 7-day injured list Friday.

Hjerpe hadn't pitched since May 23 after undergoing elbow surgery to remove a loose body. The 22-year-old left-hander appears to have a chance to salvage some game action with Peoria to close out the 2023 season. He had a 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB over 39.1 innings prior to the injury.