Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Not starting Tuesday
Garcia (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against Kansas City.
Garcia left Monday's game with lower-back tightness. There's no guarantee that his absence Tuesday is injury-related, however, as he isn't a regular starter for the Cardinals. Yairo Munoz starts at shortstop Tuesday.
