Bader went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Getting the start in center field and hitting ninth in an American League park, which let Jose Martinez slot in at DH, Bader did his best to prove he deserves a spot in the starting lineup on a more regular basis. He now sports a .234/.366/.416 slash line through 32 games with four homers, and his 0-for-3 performance on the basepaths encapsulates his struggles through the first quarter of the season.