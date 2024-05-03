Bader went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

After singling and crossing the plate in the fifth and sixth innings, Bader got hit by a pitch to lead off the 11th and scored the winning run after a Francisco Lindor double. Bader has scored only once in his prior nine games while batting .143 (4-for-28), but overall the center fielder is having a solid first season with the Mets. Through 93 plate appearances, he's slashing .281/.312/.337 with a homer, five steals, seven RBI and 13 runs.