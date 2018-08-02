Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Three hits Wednesday
Bader went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.
The three-hit day matched a season high, as he's now reached that number four times this year. With the trade deadline departure of Tommy Pham, Bader appears to be in line for an everyday role in center field, though Tyler O'Neill could also see some starts there as well. Following the three-hit day, Bader is slashing a respectable .275/.345/.412 over 204 at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Productive since return to action•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Back in action Saturday night•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in Saturday's Game 1 lineup•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...