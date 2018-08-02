Bader went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

The three-hit day matched a season high, as he's now reached that number four times this year. With the trade deadline departure of Tommy Pham, Bader appears to be in line for an everyday role in center field, though Tyler O'Neill could also see some starts there as well. Following the three-hit day, Bader is slashing a respectable .275/.345/.412 over 204 at-bats.