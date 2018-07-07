Gant threw six innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in the Cardinals' 3-2 defeat.

Gant continues to do a serviceable job filling in for Michael Wacha (oblique), as he tallied a bounce-back effort in this outing coming off a start against the Braves that saw him give up four earned over 5.1 innings. He now has a respectable 3.80 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 45 innings of work on the season, and figures to stay in the rotation for the time being with Wacha slated to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break.