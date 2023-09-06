Walker went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

The rookie tagged Collin McHugh for a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving Walker homers in three straight games and four of his last five as part of a seven-game hitting streak. The 21-year-old has rebounded from an inconsistent start to his big-league career and now sports a .306/.378/.571 slash line since the beginning of August, a stretch in which he's racked up six home runs, 14 runs and 16 RBI.