Walker is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Oakland.

Walker has now been on the bench for two of the last four games, and in the two contests he's started he's been down in the eighth spot in the lineup both times. The 21-year-old had an RBI in both of the first two games of the series, but he's managed just a .556 OPS so far in his first 16 contests this season. Lars Nootbaar will slide over to right field and Brendan Donovan will be in left field in Wednesday's series finale.