The Cardinals optioned Walker to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Walker has hit just .155/.239/.259 this season and was recently demoted to the eight spot in the Cardinals lineup. Rather than letting Walker continue to work through his struggles at the big-league level, the Cardinals have elected to have the 21-year-old do it in a lower-pressure situation at Memphis. Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera could both see upticks in playing time while Walker is in the minors.