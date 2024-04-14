Walker is not included in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Walker has started 13 of the Cardinals 15 games this year but will get a rest day Sunday. The outfielder is sporting a .182 average through 49 plate appearances, which is a lot lower than his .276 mark last season, but he still has plenty of time to get his bat going this year.