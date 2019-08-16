Martinez has already seen some inflammation in his injured shoulder subside and could soon receive a cortisone shot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Martinez collided with the outfield wall in Sunday's game with the Pirates, spraining his right shoulder AC joint in the process. The outfielder appears on track to return in the minimum amount of time from his stint on the injured list, although he'll rejoin a crowded outfield that now also includes impressive rookies Lane Thomas and Randy Arozarena in addition to veterans Dexter Fowler and Marcell Ozuna.