Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Batting cleanup
Martinez will start in right field and bat cleanup Thursday against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez will enter the lineup in place of Dexter Fowler, who will rest for the second time in the series. Despite Fowler's poor start to the season on the heels of a miserable 2018 campaign, there's no indication the Cardinals plan to turn over the everyday right-field gig to the defensively challenged Martinez. Martinez hasn't helped his case for picking up steady playing time by recording only three hits in his first 22 at-bats while failing to draw a walk.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Thrust into lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Draws first start•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Pair of hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Receives two-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Could challenge for everyday role•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...