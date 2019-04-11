Martinez will start in right field and bat cleanup Thursday against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez will enter the lineup in place of Dexter Fowler, who will rest for the second time in the series. Despite Fowler's poor start to the season on the heels of a miserable 2018 campaign, there's no indication the Cardinals plan to turn over the everyday right-field gig to the defensively challenged Martinez. Martinez hasn't helped his case for picking up steady playing time by recording only three hits in his first 22 at-bats while failing to draw a walk.