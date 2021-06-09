Williams (neck) resumed baseball activities Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Williams has been on the injured list with neck stiffness since Saturday, but he was working in the outfield ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland. The 25-year-old will likely need to ramp up his activities before he's able to return to game action, but his participation in pregame activities is a step in the right direction.
