Cardinals' Justin Williams: Suffers hand injury
Williams has been diagnosed with fractured and dislocated fingers in his right hand after punching a television, Brian Stull of StlBaseballWeekly.com reports.
Williams reportedly got angry about a personal issue and punched a television, which is how he suffered the injury. He's slated to visit the doctor Friday to determine the extent of the damage and to establish a timeline for his return.
