Middleton (forearm) reported soreness Friday after pitching in back-to-back games at Double-A Springfield, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Middleton gave up a solo home run and three walks while striking out two batters over his last two outings. He will travel to St. Louis on Friday to be re-evaluated by the team, at which point the two parties will plan out the reliever's next steps. The 30-year-old righty has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season thanks to a strained right forearm.