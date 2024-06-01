Middleton (forearm) will get a second opinion from a specialist Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Middleton underwent an MRI on Friday after being checked out by team doctors and it appears he may be dealing with a significant injury to his throwing arm. Season-ending surgery has yet to be ruled out, though even if he avoids surgery, Middleton could have to start over after being close to returning from the 15-day IL just days before reporting the injury. Regardless, there should be more clarity regarding Middleton's status in the coming days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Could require surgery•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Undergoing imaging•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Dealing with soreness•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Might be back this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: On verge of rehab assignment•