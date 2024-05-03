Middleton (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Middleton has been on the 15-day IL since the start of the season after sustaining a right forearm strain in mid-March. He recently extended his throwing distance to 110 feet with no setback, and the right-hander has progressed enough to take the next step in his rehab program. Middleton will likely need multiple bullpen sessions without issue before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.