Middleton (forearm) played catch from 110 feet Saturday and Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals haven't followed up about how Middleton responded to his latest long-toss session, but assuming he didn't experience any complications with his strained right forearm, he could soon be cleared to start throwing off a mound again. Middleton hasn't pitched since suffering the injury in a March 7 Grapefruit League game, but once healthy, he's expected to be a key part of the late-inning bridge to closer Ryan Helsley.