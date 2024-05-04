Middleton (forearm) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw two more next week before heading to Double-A Springfield for a rehab assignment, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Middleton noted that his session Saturday went well and he has not experienced any discomfort in his right forearm since receiving a PRP injection April 6, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Barring any setbacks next week, Middleton is set to start his rehab assignment, and some good outings in Springfield should mean a return to the majors for the 30-year-old.